Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRTBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 6,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

