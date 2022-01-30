Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of The Pennant Group worth $114,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNTG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in The Pennant Group by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in The Pennant Group by 100,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $16.00 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $455.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

