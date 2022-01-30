Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 901,944 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901,944 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of XPEL worth $148,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in XPEL by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPEL by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 0.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,800 shares of company stock worth $19,251,040. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

