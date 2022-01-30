Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $230.68 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 58,662 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $230,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,830,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $502,555,000 after purchasing an additional 492,700 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $136.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $119.41 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

