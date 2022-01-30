Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $302.97 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,135 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises about 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $302,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 4.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in YETI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,479 shares of company stock worth $7,623,579. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.