Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $392.90 Million Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,785,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,048 shares during the quarter. Helios Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Helios Technologies worth $392,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total transaction of $544,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.