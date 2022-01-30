Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863,051 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $172,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 217.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $70.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

