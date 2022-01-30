Water Island Capital LLC Has $23.51 Million Stock Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Forterra comprises approximately 1.4% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 1.49% of Forterra worth $23,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forterra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Forterra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,016,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after buying an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 720,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,904,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.25. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

