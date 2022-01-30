Water Island Capital LLC Invests $138.03 Million in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 593,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,033,000. Willis Lease Finance makes up about 7.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Willis Lease Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLFC. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $1,072,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.26 million, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

