Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $199.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $164.24 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

