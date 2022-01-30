Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 324,572 Shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,572 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Independence were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Independence in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACQR stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

