Weiss Asset Management LP Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108,598 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of SVF Investment worth $18,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

SVFA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

