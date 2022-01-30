Weiss Asset Management LP Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) by 144.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108,598 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of SVF Investment worth $18,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVFA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the second quarter worth about $13,576,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SVF Investment during the third quarter worth about $7,472,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth about $6,175,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth about $5,078,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,446,000.

NASDAQ:SVFA opened at $9.73 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

