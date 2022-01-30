Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 24.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.79 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

