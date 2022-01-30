Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,104 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Roth CH Acquisition III worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

