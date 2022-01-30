Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,470,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,454,000. Motive Capital accounts for about 0.6% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Motive Capital by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 658,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motive Capital by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 132,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOTV opened at $9.89 on Friday. Motive Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

