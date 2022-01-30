Weiss Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,454,000 after acquiring an additional 621,062 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $171.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.43 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

