Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,817 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,499 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,918,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

