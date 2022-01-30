Wells Fargo & Company Lowers NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $93.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,545,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

