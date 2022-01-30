Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

HYI opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

