Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.98

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 10113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

WBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,718,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 54,271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

