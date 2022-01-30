Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

