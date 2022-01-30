Weyerhaeuser (WY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a None dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of WY opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

