Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $31.88 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

