Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $31.88 on Friday. Wilmar International has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.