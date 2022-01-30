Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $247,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $55.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

