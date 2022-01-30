WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives $7.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,740. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.