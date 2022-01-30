Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,600 ($75.55) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Citigroup cut Wizz Air to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($70.16) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.92) to GBX 6,000 ($80.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($73.53) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,178.45 ($69.87).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,150 ($55.99) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,320.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,665.24. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,600 ($48.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($75.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.54), for a total value of £456,100 ($615,353.48).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

