Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 226,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLAQ. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,135,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,902,000. 67.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

CLAQ stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.