Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 212,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,930,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

