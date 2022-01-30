Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 181,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,814,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,204,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,207,000.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of WINVU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27. WinVest Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU).

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.