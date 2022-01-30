Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 396.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRM opened at $9.66 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.