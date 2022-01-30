X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.82). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 161,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

