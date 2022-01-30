X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 695,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,353,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

