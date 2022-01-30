Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.84 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

