XGOX (XGOX) Market Capitalization Tops $40,510.24

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. XGOX has a market capitalization of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XGOX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.88 or 1.00099654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00031871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.00486542 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars.

