XIO Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002260 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000195 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

