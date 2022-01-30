Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $16.43

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $15.86. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPOF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $243,000.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

