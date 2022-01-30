Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $41,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE:XYL opened at $101.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $124.55. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.