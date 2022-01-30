Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yandex were worth $44,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yandex by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after purchasing an additional 987,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yandex has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

