Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 453.4% in January

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 453.4% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YAHOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Z has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Z will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

