Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska during the third quarter worth $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

HSKA opened at $132.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.93. Heska has a 1 year low of $125.16 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

