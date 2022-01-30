Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $1.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,280%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $157.60. 528,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,207. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.56 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $122.55 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

