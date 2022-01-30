Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 135,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 38.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 218,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

