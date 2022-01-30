Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Shares of ODFL traded up $7.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.49. 821,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,198. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $193.72 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

