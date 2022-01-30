Zacks: Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce sales of $134.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $121.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $488.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $558.98 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $248,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $52.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

