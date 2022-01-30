Zacks: Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce $135.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.08 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $114.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $427.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.30 million to $428.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $479.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $490.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ARLO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,709. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $698.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 22,324 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

