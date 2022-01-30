Zacks: Analysts Expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Butterfly Network.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BFLY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,088. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.