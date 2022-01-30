Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report $723.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.50 million. Genesco posted sales of $636.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $62.94. 123,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,480. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

