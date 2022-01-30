Zacks: Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $679.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post sales of $679.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $697.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $661.40 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $586.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.