Zacks: Analysts Expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.15. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarketWise.

MKTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 73,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,568. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

